Gave surprise to people, shock to enemies who tried to block women’s scheme: TN CM Stalin

Tirupattur (Tamil Nadu), Feb 14 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said his decision to credit Rs 5,000 each to 1.31 crore women beneficiaries of a government scheme "surprised" the people and "shocked the enemies" who sought to halt the welfare initiative.

Stating that he would not let down the people, the chief minister alleged a conspiracy by political adversaries to freeze the Kalaignar Women’s Entitlement scheme (Magalir Urimai Thogai), which provides a monthly grant of Rs 1,000 to women heads of families holding ration cards.

"We have thwarted the attempt to freeze the scheme, citing the upcoming Assembly election. Will I allow it to be stopped? That’s why I gave a surprise to the people and a shock to the enemies. That is Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin’s style," he said, a day after announcing that his government had deposited Rs 5,000 each to 1.31 crore women beneficiaries across the state.

The move drew criticism from opposition parties, who accused Stalin, also DMK president, of disbursing the sum out of "fear of defeat at the hustings." Addressing the DMK North Zone polling booth agents’ conference at Jolarpettai in Thirupattur, about 226 km from Chennai, Stalin criticised AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for "being subservient" to the BJP and said the party functioned as a branch of the saffron party.

"And Palaniswami is functioning as its branch secretary," Stalin told party workers.

He expressed confidence that the DMK would win 200 seats in the upcoming Assembly election and form 2.O Dravidian government.

Earlier, Stalin surprised party members by arriving at the Jolarpettai junction by train, where he was accorded a warm reception by the public.