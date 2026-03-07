GB Pant's vision continues to guide UP's development: Adityanath pays tribute to former CM

Lucknow, Mar 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the vision and reforms introduced by Govind Ballabh Pant laid the foundation for the state's development and continue to guide its progress even today.

Addressing a programme held here to mark Pant's death anniversary, Adityanath described him as a "great son of Bharat Mata", an eminent freedom fighter, noted jurist and a capable administrator who served as the first chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and later as the Union home minister.

Pant was born in present-day Uttarakhand, which was then part of the United Provinces. Inspired by the call of Mahatma Gandhi, he gave up his legal practice and joined the freedom movement, the chief minister said.

Pant served as the Premier of the United Provinces from 1937 to 1939 and again from 1946 to 1950. After Independence, he became the first chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in 1950 and remained in office until 1954.

"The reforms and vision introduced by Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant during his tenure continue to inspire and guide Uttar Pradesh's development," Adityanath said.

He said Pant played an important role in promoting Hindi as the official language.

"In recognition of his services to the nation, Pant was conferred with the Bharat Ratna in 1957," Adityanath said.

Paying homage on behalf of the state government and the people of Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister said Pant's life and ideals continue to inspire generations. PTI KIS RHL