GBA imposes meat sale, slaughter ban for Mahashivaratri

Bengaluru, Feb 13 (PTI) The Greater Bengaluru Authority has imposed a complete ban on animal slaughter and the sale of meat within its jurisdiction on the occasion of Mahashivaratri, officials said on Friday.

An order to this effect has been issued by the Deputy Director of the Animal Husbandry Department of the GBA, they said.

According to officials, as Mahashivaratri falls on Sunday, animal slaughter in slaughterhouses and the sale of meat in shops across the GBA limits will be completely prohibited for the day.

The authority has urged citizens and meat vendors to cooperate and strictly comply with the order, officials added. PTI AMP SSK