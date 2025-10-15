GBA launches one-time scheme to convert B-khata properties to A-khata

Bengaluru, Oct 15 (PTI) The Greater Bengaluru Authority on Wednesday announced a ‘one-time settlement’ scheme, allowing all B-khata properties within its limits to apply for conversion to A-khata.

A-khata is issued to genuine properties approved by government planning bodies such as the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), whereas B-khata, often called ‘bogus khata’, refers to properties constructed without formal government approval.

Khata, an Urdu word, means account.

"As a one-time-settlement, all B-khata sites are being offered a chance to apply and obtain the ‘single plot’ approval from the city corporations and automatically convert to A-khata," GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao said in a statement.

He clarified that B-khata flats or multi-storey units will not be eligible under this scheme.

For sites up to 2,000 sq metres, property owners can apply online at the BBMP portal (https://bbmp.karnataka.gov.in/BtoAKhata).

The process requires Aadhaar authentication and consent to convert private roads to public roads where applicable.

Properties that have been diverted from agricultural to residential use, or those without diversion, can apply by providing location and other details.

"The application fee is nil, but there will be a site visit and confirmation by city corporation officials, including the declaration of any private road as a public road. There will also be an online payment of five per cent of the guidance value of the site. Automatic approval will follow city corporation commissioner approval, leading to the conversion of B-khata to A-khata," Rao added.

For sites larger than 2,000 sq metres, applications must be submitted online via a registered architect or engineer at the BPAS portal (https://BPAS.bbmpgov.in).

The process includes site inspection by city corporation officials, document and computer-aided design (CAD) drawing uploads, and payment of applicable fees, along with an initial scrutiny fee of Rs 500.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, announced a 100-day campaign from November 1 to convert B-khata properties to A-khata.

“The state government has taken a historic decision to convert B-khatas to A-khatas. This scheme will benefit 15 lakh property owners in Bengaluru. This is a revolutionary scheme and will clean up the property market,” Shivakumar said after inaugurating the online system at Vidhana Soudha.

He said corporation officials would visit properties to provide conversion services if owners register online by paying a registration fee of Rs 500.

“Property owners must pay a fee of five per cent of the prevailing guidance value for the conversion. The government will have to provide all basic infrastructure to these areas, and hence the fee. A higher fee will be fixed after the 100-day campaign and communicated later,” he added.

Two help desks will be set up in each of the five city corporations to facilitate the process.

“Registrations can also be done at Bengaluru One. Property owners don’t have to pay anyone any money for this process,” Shivakumar said.

“For the first time in Bengaluru, we have introduced a uniform A-khata system. We have resolved all issues with e-khatas and digitised property records. Such initiatives have not been undertaken in the last 50 years. This is the sixth guarantee from the government. We are giving your rights back to you,” he added.

Shivakumar noted that Bengaluru has 25 lakh properties, of which 7.5 lakh are B-khata properties, while another 7 lakh properties are not even eligible for B-khata.

He emphasised that only B-khata lands are being regularised under this scheme.

On converting private roads to government roads, he said, “We consider it a government road even if there is only one property there. Many gated communities had not transferred land meant for roads to the government, and we are correcting all that now.” PTI GMS SSK