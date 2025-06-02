GBA to launch key climate initiatives to celebrate World Environment Day

Bengaluru, Jun 2 (PTI) The Greater Bengaluru Act (GBA)’s Climate Action Cell will launch key climate initiatives on June 6, observed as World Environment Day every year.

In a press statement issued by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday, Environment Day will bring together government stakeholders, educators, institutions, students, and citizens to highlight the importance of climate action and local leadership.

This year, under the theme ‘combating plastic pollution’, World Environment Day will seek to address the issue of plastic pollution and its impact on ecosystems, human health, and the climate, added the press release.

From the 175 Blu-Green Award applications received from various stakeholders -- water, waste, urban planning, biodiversity, air quality, disaster management and energy – 15 winners will be selected and announced on June 5, stated the BBMP press release.

Also, the website of youth-led Climate Action Clubs, which seek to raise climate awareness among young people, will go live on June 6.

According to BBMP, Bengaluru is among the few Indian cities with a Climate Action Plan and dedicated Climate Action Cell led by a Special Commissioner. GBA has allocated Rs 28 crore for its Bengaluru Climate Action and Resilience Plan (BCAP) Budget 2025-26. PTI JR ROH