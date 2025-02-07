GBS scare: Will bring law for clean water supply, fines for polluters, says minister

Pune, Feb 7 (PTI) Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar on Friday said the state government will bring a law to ensure people get clean drinking water and also fine entities that contaminate and pollute water, his statement coming in the backdrop of rising Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases.

The Pune Municipal Corporation, state health department etc have worked very hard to ensure GBS cases are contained, he told reporters.

"Several agencies such as an expert team from the Centre, World Health Organization, state health department are working in tandem on the various aspects of the disease and ensuring that in future such cases do not spread. Now, since it is confirmed that the outbreak was triggered by water borne bacteria, responsibility will be fixed and action taken," he asserted.

"We are also planning to bring a law with provisions of fines on those entities that contribute to the pollution and contamination of water. The new law will ensure common people get clean drinking water through their respective civic and local bodies. We will be bringing the draft of the bill in the upcoming Budget session," Abitkar said.

He said the PMC has been directed to ensure proper chlorination of water in Nanded village area, which has seen a high number of GBS cases.

"Proper monitoring is being done in Nanded village to ensure clean water is supplied. Various teams were given the task of collecting water samples from various sources, including sewage released by some resorts located on the upper side of Khadakwasla dam. They are also verifying whether the contamination was triggered by poultry farms located on the upper side of Khadakwasla," the minister said. PTI SPK BNM