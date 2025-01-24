AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's son misbehaves with Delhi Police over traffic violations

New Delhi: Delhi Police has made a general diary (GD) entry against two persons, including one claiming to be an AAP MLA's son, for allegedly driving a motorcycle with a modified silencer and misbehaving with cops, an official said on Friday.

The incident occurred when the police team was conducting a security patrol in the Jamia Nagar area ahead of Republic Day on Thursday night.

A fine of Rs 20,000 fine was imposed on them for alleged violations of several provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, the police official said.

According to the dairy report, the two men were riding a bike erratically, making loud noises using its modified silencer. When police confronted them, one of them claimed to be AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's son. He accused the police officers of targeting him because of his father. They also refused to show their driving licenses and identification, according to the GD entry.

"One of them even called Amanatullah Khan, who spoke to the station house officer (SHO). Despite this, they left without disclosing their names and addresses," read the general dairy registered by the police.

Police said they have issued a challan and their bike has been impounded under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.