GD Goenka university to award Rs 1 cr scholarships if Neeraj Chopra wins gold at Olympics

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Gurugram-based GD Goenka University has pledged to award Rs 1 crore in scholarships to students excelling in sports if javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra secures a gold medal in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

With the final of the men's javelin throw scheduled on Thursday, all eyes are on Chopra to clinch a gold medal.

"Our Rs 1 crore scholarship in honour of Neeraj Chopra's potential gold medal win at the Paris 2024 Olympics is to support and inspire the next generation of sports stars. By recognising Neeraj's remarkable achievements, we aim to encourage young athletes to pursue excellence and reach their full potential," said Nipun Goenka, Managing Director, GD Goenka Group.

GD Goenka University PhD scholar Divya Jain is also at the Paris Olympics as part of the Indian athletics support team, underscoring the importance of mental health in sports. Her presence highlights the university's commitment to holistic athlete support. PTI GJS GJS ANB ANB