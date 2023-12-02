GDP data shows Indian economy will grow fastest, PM working to make it all-inclusive: Amit Shah

Ahmedabad, Dec 2 (PTI) India's latest GDP figures indicate that the country will become the fastest growing economy in the world, and at the same time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken steps to make it all-inclusive, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Saturday.

Addressing Mati Kala Mahotsav here, Shah said a three-fold rise in the Khadi sector turnover meant providing employment opportunities to lakhs and crores of people, thereby making rising GDP figures more "manviya" (human).

He said Khadi became more adorable to people than it was during the Independence movement thanks to the efforts undertaken by to PM Modi's efforts.

"Only yesterday, India's GDP figure indicated that we will be the fastest-growing economy in the world. Under Modiji's leadership, India's economy has grown by leaps and bounds. Our economy, which was earlier at the 11th position, is (now) ranked at 5th, but at the same time, Modiji has taken steps to make the economy all-inclusive," Shah said.

India on Friday reported a 7.6 per cent growth in its GDP for the second quarter of 2023-24, much higher than 6.2 per cent for the same period of the previous fiscal year.

"A three-fold increase in Khadi turnover means creating jobs for lakhs and crores of people. When you provide them with a job, make them self-reliant, and spread happiness in their houses, then the rising GDP figure becomes 'manviya'. These measures increase the GDP but they also spread confidence, self-reliance and happiness among crores of people," Shah said.

He said Modi not only revived the idea of Khadi but made it more popular among the common people."The PM has ensured that the people start liking Khadi even more than what it was during the freedom movement".

"Modi worked to link Swadeshi and employment in the slogan of Vocal for Local. With his great determination, the weakened movement of Khadi is touching new dimensions today," Shah said.

He said Khadi Mati Kala Mahotsav is a multidimensional idea promoted by PM Modi.

Shah further said Khadi Gramodyog has developed exponentially in the last nine years. "With Modi putting his weight behind Khadi, its turnover has crossed Rs 1.35 lakh crore," he added.

"This figure is important but it is to be noted that around one lakh people have contributed to this turnover and lakhs of people have earned their livelihood," Shah said.

He urged every family to purchase Khadi products worth Rs 5,000 every year to support those who are dependent on the Khadi sector. PTI KA NSK