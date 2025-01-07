Gear up for panchayat, local body polls in JK: Cong leadership to party workers

Jammu, Jan 2 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) leadership on Tuesday called upon party workers to intensify preparations for the upcoming panchayat and urban local body (ULB) elections in the Union Territory.

Advertisment

JKPCC working presidents Tara Chand and Raman Bhalla reiterated their party's unwavering commitment to grassroots democracy and development.

"Workers and leaders should intensify preparations for the upcoming panchayat and urban local body elections in Jammu and Kashmir. They should connect to the grassroots people in rural areas and make the people aware about agenda of the Congress," former deputy chief minister Chand said while addressing a party function in Akhnoor area.

"The BJP government's neglect of rural areas speaks volumes about its governance shortcomings," he said and alleged that there was lack of development under the BJP-led administration.

Advertisment

He pointed out critical issues, including infrastructure, electricity and road connectivity in rural areas. "The upcoming elections offer an opportunity for people to elect leaders who genuinely care about their welfare," he added.

Highlighting the Congress' legacy, Chand affirmed that the party has "always stood for unity, progress and the welfare of all sections of society".

He said the upcoming elections will reflect the party's dedication to these ideals and urged the party workers to unite and reach out to voters, ensuring effective communication of their concerns.

Advertisment

Chand also expressed optimism about the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, noting, "The Supreme Court has already emphasised the need for statehood to be restored at the earliest. It's high time the central government fulfils its promises to the people." Speaking on the nationwide campaign, Chand announced the launch of the Congress' 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan yatra', commencing on January 18 from Gandhi Chowk Satwari.

"This campaign symbolises our party's commitment to safeguarding constitutional values. I urge all workers to participate in large numbers," he stated.

Bhalla called for resolute action to defeat the BJP in the forthcoming elections, labelling them as "anti-people, anti-youth, anti-student and anti-farmer".

Advertisment

He asked the party workers to maintain close contact with the public and expose the failures of the BJP government.

"The BJP has exploited people's emotions for vote-bank politics while delivering nothing but mistrust and unrest," he said.

Accusing the BJP-led government of undermining Jammu and Kashmir, Bhalla said, "The Modi government has stripped the region of its statehood, snatched land and job rights, and imposed property taxes and toll plazas, adding to the people's woes." Highlighting specific grievances, he said, "The installation of smart meters and inflated electricity bills have burdened common citizens. Despite protests, the toll plaza on the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway continues to operate, further frustrating the people." Calling for unity in the Jammu region, Bhalla said the people of Jammu have shown remarkable religious harmony despite provocations.

Advertisment

"Let us join hands to defeat the communal, divisive and separatist forces that aim to weaken our society," Bhalla said.

He urged the party leaders to strengthen their door-to-door campaigns and ensure the people's issues are heard and addressed.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir deserve unbiased representation and leadership that prioritises their welfare over divisive politics," Bhalla said.

Advertisment

The Congress leaders called on their cadres to rise to the challenge, mobilise voters and secure a mandate that champions unity, development and democracy in JK. PTI AB KSS KSS