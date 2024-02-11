Gearing up for LS polls, Telangana BJP decides to conduct 'yatras' from Feb 20 to Mar 1

Hyderabad, Feb 11 (PTI) Gearing up for the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP in Telangana on Sunday decided to undertake 'five yatras', mostly roadshows, across the state from February 20 to March 1.

Addressing a press conference here, Union Minister and state BJP President G Kishan Reddy claimed that people all over the country have made up their mind -- even before the notification for Lok Sabha polls is announced -- to vote for BJP to see that the Modi government comes back to power again.

The BJP will contest all the parliamentary seats in Telangana, and the roadshows are being organised to gather the people's support, he said.

Stating the BJP's aim to win all 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state, including Hyderabad which is held by AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi, he pointed out that the saffron party had secured a significant number of votes in the old city segments during the assembly polls.

Of the five roadshows planned, the first covers Adilabad, Peddapalle and Nizamabad LS constituencies and the second will go through Karimnagar, Chevella, Medak and Zaheerabad segments.

The third yatra covers Khammam, Warangal and Mahabubabad constituencies, while the fourth will pass through Bhongir, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad and Hyderabad.

The fifth yatra would be held in Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool and Nalgonda segments.

The mass-contact programme would cover all 17 Lok Sabha constituencies, 33 districts and all mandal headquarters in the state, Reddy said, adding that important leaders, including MPs and MLAs, would participate in it.

The road shows are designed in such a way that the leaders will meet people from all sections of society, he added.

Stating that the electoral trend all over the country, including Telangana, is in favour of the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, he said many people in the state had said during the recent assembly polls that they would support the BJP in the Parliament elections.

The main contest in the Lok Sabha polls would be between the BJP and Congress in some states, including Telangana, while in several other states, the Congress is nowhere in contention, he claimed.

The BJP had won only four out of the total 17 Lok Sabha seats in 2019, but he expressed confidence that the saffron party would bag most of the state's parliamentary seats in this year's elections.

Claiming that the BJP ensured a stable and corruption-free government since 2014 and "put the economy back on track", he highlighted the abrogation of Article 370, which had allowed Muslim-majority Kashmir to have autonomy in its internal affairs, as an achievement of the Modi administration.

In contrast, the previous UPA regime was marred by allegations of corruption, he said. PTI SJR SJR ANE