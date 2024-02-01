Geeta Kapur becomes first woman to lead hydro CPSU as CMD

Shimla, Feb 1 (PTI) Geeta Kapur on Thursday assumed the additional charge as the CMD of the Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL), becoming the first woman to lead a hydro central public sector undertaking, according to a statement.

Currently, she is the director (personnel) at the SJVNL.

Prior to this in 2018, she was the first woman to be appointed as the first full-time woman director at the SJVNL. She was also the first woman personnel officer to join the company in 1992, according to the statement issued here.

While assuming charge, Kapur expressed her gratitude to all previous CMDs for their leadership that has brought the company to its current eminence, it said.

With more than 31 years of services at the SJVNL, Kapur has all-round experience in the fields of human resources, civil construction and civil contracts, and was instrumental in formulating policies, defining standard operating procedures and spearheading wage settlements with unions, the statement said.

Born on April 8, 1964, in Shimla, Kapur is an alumnus of the Himachal Pradesh University Business School, Shimla. She earned her master's in business administration specialising in human resource management in 1986. PTI BPL ANB ANB