Geeta Kora files nomination as BJP candidate for Singhbhum LS constituency

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Apr 22 (PTI) Geeta Kora on Monday filed her nomination papers as the BJP candidate for the Singhbhum (ST) Lok Sabha constituency in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district.
Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi, senior party leaders and hundreds of party workers accompanied Kora as she submitted her nomination papers before the returning officer.
Exuding confidence about her victory, Kora told reporters that the enthusiasm of party workers "showed that BJP would achieve 400 seat target." "Lots of work has been done for women by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has a mission for development of women, tribals and others. I will take forward his mission of development in my constituency," Kora said.
JMM has fielded former state minister Joba Manjhi in the Singhbhum Lok Sabha seat against Geeta Kora, who is the wife of former chief minister Madhu Kora.
"Manjhi is a JMM candidate and she is my competitor in my constituency. So, I will fight accordingly," Kora said. Kora was the lone Congress MP from Jharkhand in the outgoing Lok Sabha. She won the seat in 2019 by defeating BJP’s Laxman Gilua with a margin of 72,155 votes.
Kora joined the BJP on February 26.
The Singhbhum parliamentary constituency will go to polls on May 13.
The BJP-AJSU alliance had won 12 out of the 14 parliamentary seats in Jharkhand in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.