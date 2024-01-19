Gehlot accuses BJP of levelling false allegations against previous Cong govt in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday accused the BJP of levelling false allegations against the previous Congress government in the state through the Governor's address.

Gehlot said Governor Kalraj Mishra's address in the state Assembly on Friday reflects the BJP government's thinking.

Mishra on Friday said the welfare schemes launched by the former CM will continue, however, those announced at the end of his tenure and without budgetary provisions, "will definitely be reviewed".

Reacting to the governor's address, Gehlot said, "The schemes of the previous Congress government were such that they were discussed and appreciated not only in the state but in the entire country." "The general public and many experts believe that these schemes should be implemented in the entire country," the senior Congress leader posted on X.

पूर्ववर्ती कांग्रेस सरकार की योजनाएं ऐसी रहीं जिनकी चर्चा और सराहना प्रदेश ही नहीं पूरे देश में हुई। आमजन और कई विशेषज्ञों का तो यह मत है कि इन योजनाओं को पूरे देश में लागू किया जाना चाहिए। नई सरकार का कर्तव्य है कि इन योजनाओं का और बेहतर ढंग से जनता को लाभ पहुंचाए और राज्यपाल… — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 19, 2024

Gehlot said it is the duty of the new government to ensure that the benefits of these schemes reach the public while the governor's address should have been used by the BJP government to present its vision for the welfare of the people.

"Instead of doing this, the government made the governor read out false allegations against the previous Congress regime in his address. This is not right. Such actions are exposing the thinking of this new government to the public," he said.