Gehlot accuses EC of creating unnecessary controversy over SIR

Jaipur, Nov 19 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday accused the Election Commission of creating unnecessary controversy over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that the situation had arisen due to the commission's "foolishness".

Responding to questions from reporters here, Gehlot said, "This has become a major issue, and the biggest mistake is that of the Election Commission." He said the EC should have held consultations with all political parties and explained its intention of ensuring a transparent and error-free voter list. "If their real intention was to ensure that the voter list is transparent, with no fake names and no genuine names left out, they should have taken everyone into confidence," he said.

Gehlot alleged that the commission was acting in "collusion" with the BJP and the central government.

"Their intent has been wrong from the beginning. They are deliberately creating controversy in coordination with the BJP and the government. A situation has been created where people have started doubting the Election Commission itself," he said.

The senior Congress leader added that booth-level agents (BLAs) and booth-level officers (BLOs) were facing severe hardship during the SIR process, and similar issues would be seen in all 12 states where the revision was underway.

Referring to reports of deaths linked to work pressure, he said, "There has already been one suicide. On social media, there are reports that 20 people died in Bengal. Why did they die? I do not know. But the question is - Why has such a situation arisen in the country? It has happened because of the foolishness of the Election Commission, and we should not hesitate to say this." Asked whether names from a specific community were being deleted, he said, "We will know only when the work is completed. But the suspicion remains. Their conduct suggests their intentions are not right. They are working hand-in-glove with the government." On the NDA's victory in Bihar, Gehlot said the sudden decision to conduct SIR there also raised doubts. "Their behaviour has not been good or impartial. The elections happened on the basis of money power, and that naturally raises suspicion," he said.