Gehlot accuses Rajasthan govt of stalling RLSDC announced by previous Congress regime

Jaipur, Feb 16 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday accused the BJP government in the state of stalling the proposed Rajasthan Logistical Service Delivery Corporation, which was announced during the previous Congress regime led by him, to free the people engaged in placement agencies from exploitation.

In a statement, Gehlot said the then-Congress government took a “historic decision” to constitute the Rajasthan Logistical Service Delivery Corporation (RLSDC) to protect lakhs of contractual workers in the state from exploitation.

“The main objective of this corporation was to ensure that thousands of people working through placement agencies receive their full remuneration along with social security benefits such as EPF and ESI," the veteran leader said.

Accusing the BJP of putting the proposal on hold, Gehlot said, "It is unfortunate that like several other public welfare announcements, this declaration too has been stalled by the BJP government." Urging the state government to expedite the formation of RLSDC, Gehlot said, "Keeping in view the future of low-income workers and the economic stability of their families, I appeal to the government to constitute the corporation and move forward without delay. Giving momentum to decisions taken in the public interest is the true spirit of democracy."