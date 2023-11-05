Gehlot addresses rally in Degana assembly constituency in support of Cong candidate

Jaipur, Nov 5 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said his government's successful schemes have garnered national attention and political parties in many states are mentioning similar schemes in their election manifestos.
Addressing a public gathering in support of Congress candidate Vijaypal Mirdha from the Degana assembly constituency, Gehlot emphasized the commitment of the Congress government to the holistic development of Nagaur district led by public representatives such as Mirdha.
He said numerous development projects have been undertaken to meet the public expectations in the district and the Congress government would continue the work if the party is voted to power again.
"Rajasthan's successful schemes and their benefits have garnered national attention, prompting political parties in many states to mention similar schemes in their election manifestos," Gehlot said.
He cited examples like affordable gas cylinders, medical insurance, free electricity, subsidised bus fares for women and other public utility schemes.
Gehlot also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement such schemes nationwide for the social and economic well-being of the people.