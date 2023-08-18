Gehlot announces 15% increase in honorarium paid to women associated with Rajeevika

Jaipur, Aug 18 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday announced a 15 per cent increase in the honorarium paid to women associated with RGAVP, also called Rajeevika, and interest-free loan to them for agriculture and non-agriculture related work.

Addressing the 'Sakhi Sammelan' programme organised by Rajasthan Grameen Ajeevika Vikas Parishad (RGAVP), Gehlot said women’s association with Rajeevika has boosted their confidence.

“Social and economic empowerment of women is taking place through programs such as Rajeevika,” the chief minister said.

“They have realised their capabilities and the rights given by the Constitution. Working in the spirit of cooperation, women associated with Rajeevika groups are playing an important role in the development of the state today,” he said.

RGAVP, an autonomous society established by the state government, is mandated to implement all rural livelihood programmes associated with self-help group-based institutions in the state.

Gehlot said that every section of society has benefited from the public welfare schemes of the state government and its aim is to make Rajasthan the leading state of the country by 2030.

“About 1 crore people in the state are being given relief through schemes such as social security pension scheme, free Annapurna food packet, gas cylinder for Rs 500, free sanitary napkins for women under Udaan Yojana,” he said.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Ramesh Chand Meena and others also attended the programme. PTI SDA SKY