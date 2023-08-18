Gehlot announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore for rain-ravaged Himachal Pradesh

Jaipur, Aug 18 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday announced a financial assistance of Rs 15 crore to Himachal Pradesh where heavy rains and landslides have wreaked havoc.

“An assistance of Rs 15 crore will be given by the Rajasthan government to help the people suffering from the difficult situation created by heavy rains and landslides in Himachal Pradesh,” Gehlot said in a post on X, formerly called Twitter.

Gehlot said the people of Rajasthan are standing with the people of Himachal Pradesh in these difficult circumstances.

This comes after Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced a financial assistance of Rs 11 crore to the flood-hit state earlier in the day.

Officials in Himachal Pradesh have said the total number of deaths in rain-related incidents in the state since Sunday night has increased to 75 with Shimla alone accounting for 22 fatalities. Heavy rains have lashed the hill state since Sunday, triggering landslides in Shimla and several other districts.

Since the onset of the monsoon on June 24, 217 persons have died in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh and 11,301 houses have been partially or completely damaged, according to the state emergency operation centre.

A total of 506 roads are still closed in the state and 408 transformers and 149 water supply schemes have been disrupted. PTI SDA SKY