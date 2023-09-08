Gehlot approves financial proposal of Rs 52.26 cr for I-Start Innovation School Hub in Bikaner

Jaipur, Sep 8 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a financial proposal of Rs 52.26 crore for the establishment of I-Start Innovation School Hub in Bikaner.

As per the proposal, I-Start Innovation School Hub will be constructed on the lines of Fintech Digital University of Jodhpur, Bhamashah Data Center and E-Governance Center building of Jaipur, an official statement said on Friday.

The construction work of I-Start Innovation School Hub will be done by the Department of Information Technology and Communication.

Youth and students of the area will get a favorable environment for startups, on the other hand, extensive employment will also be generated at the local level.

In the budget of the year 2023-24, Gehlot had announced the establishment of I-Start Innovation School Hub in Bikaner.

In another decision, under the Chief Minister Free Annapurna Food Packet Scheme, fair price shopkeepers will now get a margin amount of Rs 10 instead of Rs 4 per packet for distribution of food packets.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved this proposal.

Earlier, the margin amount for food packet distribution work was fixed at Rs 4 per packet. At the inauguration ceremony of the scheme on August 15, 2023, the Chief Minister had announced to increase this margin amount to Rs 10 per packet. PTI AG DRR