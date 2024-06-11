Gehlot asks Rajasthan govt to restart unemployment allowance for youth

Jaipur, Jun 11 (PTI) Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday asked the BJP government in the state to restart the unemployment allowance for the youth.

Gehlot said that after the formation of the new government, the youth in the state have not been getting unemployment allowance for many months.

“During our government in Rajasthan, unemployment allowance of up to Rs 4500 per month was started to be given to the youth, which is a big support for them,” Gehlot wrote on X in Hindi.

The Congress leader said many youths have not been getting unemployment allowance for the past several months due to which they are facing difficulty in continuing their studies.

Gehlot said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had guaranteed in the elections that after the BJP comes to power, none of our schemes will be stopped but will be strengthened further.

The youth of Rajasthan had voted for the BJP trusting this guarantee, but now they are not getting jobs or unemployment allowance, he added.