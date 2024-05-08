Gehlot attacks BJP over rape in Rajasthan's Banswara

Jaipur, May 8 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday targeted the BJP government in the state over an incident of rape in Banswara, alleging that it seems criminals do not have fear of law.

Sharing the news of this incident, Gehlot said on 'X', "What is happening in Rajasthan under the rule of the BJP, which is misleading the public with the slogan of 'Nahi Sahega Rajasthan'? Such incidents are going to bring disgrace to the state. It seems as if the criminals do not have fear of law." He further said, "The BJP government should now come out of the holiday mode and focus on law and order. The government should take this matter on priority and ensure that the culprit is punished as soon as possible." Two men had allegedly raped a 19-year-old girl and later attacked her fatally with a sword. One of the accused has been arrested.