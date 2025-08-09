Gehlot attacks Rajasthan govt for not giving grants to cow shelters

Jaipur, Aug 9 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday targeted the state government for allegedly not giving grants to cow shelters, and said there is a difference between the words and actions of the BJP.

Sharing a news in this regard, Gehlot wrote on 'X', "The condition of the BJP, which does politics in the name of Gau Mata, is such that it is not even able to follow our decision of giving grants to cow shelters for nine months." He said that due to their poor working style, the grant of Rs 1120 crore for 2500 cow shelters of the state is not being given for months.

The Congress leader said, "There is a difference between the words and actions of the BJP, these people show as if only they care about Gau Mata but when it comes to action, they prove to be zero." PTI AG MNK MNK