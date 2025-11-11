Gehlot calls for deep probe into Delhi blast, alleges cash distribution in Bihar election

Jaipur, Nov 11 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday called for a thorough investigation into the Delhi Red Fort blast and alleged large-scale cash distribution in the Bihar election.

Speaking to reporters at his residence in Jaipur, Gehlot, about the blast, said any such incident, regardless of location, was "tragic and deeply disturbing." "As I said yesterday, the Delhi incident must be investigated thoroughly. It is important that the truth comes out before the country. Many such incidents have taken place in the past where inquiries were announced but never completed," he said.

The Congress leader also alleged that money was openly distributed to influence voters in Bihar.

"We are hearing that Rs 10,000 were distributed to women. This has never happened before. The Election Commission is sitting with its eyes closed while money is being transferred even as the polling happened," he said.

He claimed that despite such tactics, people, especially women voters, were wise and would vote independently. "Women are smart; they will not be influenced by money. Bihar is a politically aware state, and we hope voters will make a fair choice." Gehlot criticised the EC for "failing to act" despite clear violations of the Model Code of Conduct.

"When Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government was in power, even signboards on national highways were removed after the code of conduct was enforced. But now, despite cash being distributed, no one is taking action," he said. PTI AG VN VN