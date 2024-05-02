Gehlot challenges BJP to debate on manifestos, claims PM's language betrays nervousness

Ahmedabad, May 2 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attack on Congress was the result of his "nervousness," and challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to a debate on the manifestos of the two parties.

People were concerned about the Constitution because of the atmosphere created by the BJP, he said, adding that this has now put the BJP on the defensive and prompted it to allege that Congress would bring in reservations on the basis of religion.

"Why has Modi talked about winning more than 400 seats and ridding the country of Congress? They have created such an atmosphere that people are worried about the Constitution being changed. It is because of this the BJP is on the defensive," he said.

The language the prime minister was using while targeting Congress was the result of his "nervousness," Gehlot claimed.

"He wants to say something and ends up uttering something else. Whatever he has said (about Congress manifesto) is before you. Whatever he has said does not have any relation with our manifesto," the senior Congress leader added.

"He wants to do politics in the name of religion, while we want to do politics on development. We want to talk about inflation and joblessness. If the BJP has courage, I challenge them to a debate on our manifesto," Gehlot further said.

The BJP's manifesto is a "bundle of lies" and lacks substance, he claimed, adding that the Congress manifesto is the "best since Independence" and talks about every section of society including farmers, women, the poor and youth.

"It is a solid promise made to the poor. Who are you to interpret our promises? Why don't you talk about your own promises? People are angry over the kind of language and lies being used in speeches," Gehlot said.

Congress' manifesto, the senior leader said, emerged from Rahul Gandhi's experiences of two yatras covering a distance of 10,000 km. "Why is there no debate on the issues affecting the country such as inflation and growing economic disparity? Democracy is in danger. Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's Constitution is being torn apart, ED, CBI are being misused, and two chief ministers have been jailed," he said.

Modi was misleading people by claiming that Congress will take away people's properties, the former Rajasthan chief minister said, asking, "Should a prime minister use such a language?" What happened to Modi's "guarantees" of 2014, the Congress leader further asked.