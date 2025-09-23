Gehlot demands PM's comment on delayed justice to Kanhaiya Lal's family; BJP says he was CM then

Jaipur, Sep 23 (PTI) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set to visit the state on September 25, should make a statement on the delayed justice to slain tailor Kanhaiya Lal's family.
Kanhaiya Lal was murdered by two cleaver-weilding men inside his shop in Udaipur in 2022 for allegedly insulting Islam. Addressing a press conference in Jaipur, Gehlot reiterated his allegation that the main accused were linked to the BJP.
"It is a mystery why there has been no significant progress in the case despite being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The Prime Minister should make a statement on delayed justice to Kanhaiya Lal's family during his Banswara visit," he said.
Gehlot was the chief minister when the incident happened. Two accused were apprehended a few hours into the murder, yet the case was later transferred to the NIA.
He said the BJP defamed the then Congress government in spite of the accused being arrested, a compensation of Rs 50 lakh being paid to the family, and both sons of the slain tailor being given government jobs.
Gehlot said the BJP leaders gave it a communal colour, while his government had never discriminated on religious lines in any matter.
The former chief minister also showed photographs of the accused with senior BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria, who is now the Punjab Governor, and said the accused were associated with the BJP.
He claimed the accused would have been hanged by now if the case was investigated by the state police instead of the NIA.
Gehlot said he visited Udaipur and met the family of Kanhaiya Lal.
"The family is awaiting justice. I had expected home minister Amit Shah to make a statement on the slow progress in the case during his Jaipur visit (in July) but he did not. Now I demand a statement from the Prime Minister," he said.
Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Banswara on Thursday to lay foundation stone for a nuclear power project. He will also address a public rally.
Targeting the Bhajanlal Sharma-led government in Rajasthan, Gehlot said that no governance was visible, while crime and corruption are constantly rising.
"There is no government in Rajasthan. Recently, I went to visit some districts. Crime is rising everywhere. In Bhilwara and Alwar, people are frustrated with the rampant movement of sand mafia. Rapes cases are on the rise. I understand that crime happens during every government's rule but it can be curbed if the government is strict," he said.
He said the condition of roads is very poor.
"The situation of the state could be assumed from the condition of roads in Sharma's own constituency Sanganer. Farmers are in distress after heavy monsoon, but there is no clarity on their compensation," he said.
Gehlot also slammed the BJP government for misleading people about features of the Chiranjeevi Health Scheme, which was launched by the Congress government in 2021.
"It was a flagship scheme that made Rajasthan a model state in the country's health sector. This scheme provides cashless treatment up to Rs 25 lakh," he said.
Reacting to Gehlot's statements, senior BJP leader and former BJP president Satish Poonia accused him of having "political insecurity" and failing in his role as a responsible opposition leader.
Poonia said the Kanhaiya Lal murder case happened during Gehlot's tenure.
"Despite repeated complaints from Kanhaiya Lal, the police failed to act, leading to the brutal crime. It was the public who caught the accused. The case is now being investigated by the NIA, which operates under its own judicial process. No one can interfere in that," he said.
Poonia said Rajasthan ranked number one in crimes against women, rape, child trafficking, and paper leak incidents during the Congress rule from 2018 to 2023.
"Every day, 17 rape cases and eight murders were being reported back then. Law and order had completely collapsed. Even a peaceful state like Rajasthan witnessed 10 per cent increase in communal riots," he claimed. PTI SDA RUK RUK
Gehlot demands PM's comment on delayed justice to Kanhaiya Lal's family; BJP says he was CM then
