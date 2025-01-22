Gehlot expresses concern over increasing addiction of drugs among youth

Jaipur, Jan 22 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed concern over the increasing addiction of drugs among the youth, especially students, calling it a matter of serious concern for the entire society.

Advertisment

Gehlot said that both the government and the society will have to pay attention to this.

Gehlot said in a statement that the problem of drug addiction is increasing continuously in the whole country. Earlier, when school children went to college, they got inclined towards drugs, but now even school students are not untouched by this problem, he said.

Alcohol is being consumed by children in every small and big celebration, which is a matter of serious concern for the entire society, he added.

Advertisment

He alleged the government's lack of seriousness on the issue, the involvement of police with those engaged in the business and the parents not having enough time for the children are the reasons behind this.

Gehlot said, "If we talk about Rajasthan alone, more than 50 policemen have been found involved in the drug trade in 5 years." The Congress leader said that there are laws banning drugs and there is also a provision for punishment, but due to reasons like long trial and lack of evidence, the accused go scot-free. Drugs like MDMA tablets are easily available in the market, due to which the youth are getting trapped in its clutches and our new generation is getting ruined, he added.

He said, "We all, both as the government and the society, have to think whether earning money, keeping ourselves busy or other priorities are more important than the future of our children? Can't we take any effective action regarding this?" PTI AG MNK MNK