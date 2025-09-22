Gehlot flags governance, public service concerns

Jaipur, Sep 22 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday expressed concern over governance and public service issues in the state, describing the anti-incumbency wave against the BJP government as unprecedented.

Addressing a press conference in Bhilwara, Gehlot said, "Normally, anti-incumbency emerges three years after a government takes office, but this time, people feel unheard right from the start. They ask, 'Where do we go?' This perception is worrying for the state." He alleged that officials are not responding to public grievances, with many projects, hospitals and buildings left unopened. "If the chief minister inaugurates these works, the benefits will reach the people," he said.

Gehlot also highlighted rising crime, delayed electricity and subsidy benefits, stalled NREGA and construction payments, shortages of cattle feed affecting farmers and incomplete medical infrastructure at Bhilwara Medical College.

He criticised irregular delimitation of panchayats, incomplete Chambal water projects, sand mafia-related law and order issues, urban sanitation and stray animal problems, and stalled cow welfare grants.

Gehlot warned against threats to voter rights and electoral integrity, and stressed that the Election Commission must ensure transparent processes.

Referring to the Udaipur Kanhaiya Lal murder case, Gehlot said delays in the investigation remain a sensitive issue and urged the government to take immediate action for justice.

He clarified that his appeal was in the public interest, not political rivalry.

The former chief minister called for swift measures to restore public grievance redressal, accelerate development projects and improve law, health, and education services, warning that ignoring these issues could harm both democracy and citizens. PTI AG KSS KSS