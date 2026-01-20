Gehlot flags reports of Rajasthan school team held at gunpoint in Manipur

Jaipur, Jan 20 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday expressed concern over reports that a state team participating in the National School Games in Manipur was allegedly held hostage at gunpoint and robbed.

Calling the incident "extremely distressing and worrying", Gehlot said videos purportedly showing the distress of the children and their family members had surfaced on social media.

"What action has the Rajasthan government and the sports department taken on this serious issue?" Gehlot said in a statement, adding that any incident involving children is a matter of grave concern.

He demanded a thorough investigation into the incident and said security arrangements for teams travelling from Rajasthan should be strengthened in the future.

Referring to the situation in Manipur, Gehlot said the state has been facing violence and unrest for nearly two years and is now under the President's Rule, making the Centre fully responsible for law and order.

"However, it appears that the central government is not paying adequate attention to the situation," he alleged. PTI AG APL APL