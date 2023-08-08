Gehlot gives nod to proposal for establishment of Rajasthan Prakrit Language and Literature Academy

Jaipur: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal for the establishment of the Rajasthan Prakrit Language and Literature Academy, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The academy will work for the publication of Jain literature, and restoration and protection of the archaeological heritage and temples of the community, it said.

The chief minister has approved the proposal for the establishment of the Rajasthan Prakrit Language and Literature Academy. Through this academy, work will be done for the protection, promotion and growth of Prakrit and Jain literature, the statement said.

The academy will establish a library, a reading room, and a study and discussion centre; prepare plans for the upliftment of Prakrit language and literature; and do the necessary work for furthering its objectives, it said.

It will have a president, vice president, treasurer and secretary, all of whom will be appointed by the state government.