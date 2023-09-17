Gehlot govt most corrupt in Rajasthan's history, says BJP's Meena

Jaipur, Sep 17 (PTI) BJP leader Kirori Lal Meena on Sunday called the Ashok Gehlot-led government the most corrupt in Rajasthan's history and accused the Congress dispensation of being involved in scams worth thousands of crores.

The Rajya Sabha member alleged that the Gehlot-led dispensation has been involved in corruption, including a mining scam, of more than Rs 66,000 crore.

"The chief minister calls himself a Gandhian but how can he be silent even after so many scams? How does he keep saying that he has zero tolerance for corruption?" Meena asked.

"Scams of more than Rs 66,000 crore have taken place during the Congress rule. It includes a mining scam of Rs 27,000 crore and a gravel scam of Rs 20,000 crore," he told reporters at the party office here.

Meena also alleged the involvement of ministers, bureaucrats and MLAs in many scams, including one related to the Jal Jeevan Mission.

"Gehlot and his ministers and bureaucrats are probably the most corrupt in the history of Rajasthan," Meena claimed. PTI SDA SZM