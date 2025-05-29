Gehlot, Jully asks Rajasthan govt to implement law for welfare of gig workers

Jaipur, May 29 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully on Thursday demanded that the state government implement a law passed by the previous government for the welfare of gig workers.

The Rajasthan Platform Based Gig Workers (Registration and Welfare) Act was passed by the former Congress government headed by Gehlot in July 2023.

In a post on microblogging site X, Gehlot said that in keeping with the sentiments of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, a Gig Workers' Welfare Act was passed for the first time in the country. The law, with provisions for the welfare fund, insurance and stipulated working hours of gig workers, was appreciated and discussed all over the world.

Gehlot said Rahul Gandhi is fighting a long battle for the rights of the weaker sections and the country's proletariat.

He said that at present, Gandhi is aiming to ensure the social security of lakhs of youths working in internet-based companies like Ola, Uber, Swiggy, Zomato.

"I also want to appeal to the Government of Rajasthan to implement this law made by our government in 2023 and give gig workers the right to social security and respectable living," the former chief minister said.

Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Tikaram Jully echoed Gehlot's demand.

"The Congress government had made arrangements for welfare fund, insurance protection, fixing working hours and other social security provisions for gig workers under this law," he said.

Jully said the law was widely appreciated as it ensures the rights and social security of the youths working in the modern labour structure.

"Rahul Gandhi always raises voice for the poor, workers, victims and deprived sections of the country. Be it on the road or Parliament, he has fought for their rights. Today, he is taking the initiative to provide social security to lakhs of youths working in digital platform-based companies like Ola, Uber, Swiggy and Zomato," Jully said.