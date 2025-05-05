Gehlot, Jully jabs Raj BJP for holding training camp in Gujarat; CM Sharma hits back

Jaipur/Vadodara, May 5 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and leader of opposition in the Assembly Tikaram Jully on Monday hit out at the state BJP for holding a training camp for its MPs and MLAs in Gujarat.

Gehlot said it was surprising that the chief minister and the BJP legislative party went to Gujarat for training at a “luxurious tented resort”.

He also claimed that for the first time, training is being given to MLAs after one and a half years of government formation.

According to party sources, the Rajasthan BJP has organised a three-day training camp, from May 5-7, for its MLAs and MPs at the Tent City in Kevadia in Narmada district, around 100 km from Vadodara.

"It is very surprising that from today, the entire Rajasthan government, including the chief minister and the BJP legislative party, is going to Gujarat for training in a luxurious resort… Does the BJP high command feel the Rajasthan government has failed, and hence there is a need for training,” Gehlot asked in a post on X.

"Why can't such training sessions be held in Rajasthan? When international events like G-20 can be held in Jaipur and Udaipur during the Congress rule (in 2023), why did the need arise to conduct the training of BJP MLAs and chief ministers outside Rajasthan,” he asked.

“At a time when the people of the state are suffering due to deteriorating law and order, lack of water and electricity and poor medical facilities, the entire BJP government is in Gujarat for fun. The people of Rajasthan will remember this," Gehlot said.

Reacting to Gehlot’s remarks, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said in Vadodara that "Gehlot has lost his mental balance".

“Such mentality and double-standard by Congress leaders was responsible for the grand old party's poor performance in polls,” Sharma said while addressing a function organised by Rajasthan natives in Vadodara. “Gehlot has criticised the BJP for arranging this programme near the Statue of Unity in Narmada district. I think Gehlot has lost his mental balance," Sharma said.

The BJP leader also insisted that the Congress is now limited to a few states because it ignored the contributions of great leaders like Sardar Patel in the Independence movement and nation-building.

"Gehlot sahab, you need to understand the sentiments of the people. You need to open your eyes and see what were the contributions of our freedom fighters. Since you and your party lack such thinking, the Congress is now limited to a few states,” the chief minister said.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Tikaram Jully asked whether an “untrained” government was running the state for one and a half years.

“The chief minister, his Cabinet and the entire BJP legislative party are taking training on governance in Gujarat. This means an untrained government was running Rajasthan for the past one and a half years," Jully said.

“Till now, it was said that the Rajasthan government was being run indirectly from Gujarat. Now, it is being done directly," he alleged.

Jully also said that at a time when the government and the legislative party should be busy making arrangements for electricity, water and medical facilities for the summer months, “they are having fun on the banks of Narmada”. PTI COR PJT PD SDA ARI