Gehlot pulls up Raj minister, says water crisis can be solved with advance planning

Jaipur, May 28 (PTI) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday dubbed Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Minister Kanhaiya Lal's statements on the water crisis in the state as "irresponsible".

Chaudhary, while talking to reporters after a review meeting, said the arrangement of proper water supply is made but he is not 'Balaji' (Lord Hanuman) who can bring water instantly with just one blow.

Gehlot said it is not appropriate for a minister to use such language.

He said the water crisis occurs every summer in Rajasthan but it can be easily solved by planning in advance.

"The present Bharatiya Janata Party government did not make any plan and now its ministers are making such irresponsible statements," Gehlot posted on X.

"If the minister does not have the ability to provide relief to the public in this situation, then he should request the chief minister to make changes in his department and let a responsible person do the work," he said.

The Congress leader said Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma should call an all-party meeting to discuss the drinking water and electricity crisis, and a solution should be found. PTI SDA AS AS