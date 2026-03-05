Gehlot questions Centre's 'silence' after US sinks Iranian warship in Indian Ocean

Jaipur, Mar 5 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said India's strength lies in its independent voice, not in "subservience" to any power, as he questioned the central government's "silence" over the US submarine attack that sank an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean.

An Iranian frigate, IRIS Dena, was attacked in international waters off the Sri Lankan coast on Wednesday when it was returning after participating in the Milan naval exercise, a multilateral wargame hosted by India. Over 80 bodies of Iranian sailors killed in the attack have been recovered, the island nation said.

Gehlot said India has historically maintained strategic autonomy in global affairs and has never compromised on its sovereignty or policies under pressure from any other country.

"From Nehru's Non-Aligned Movement to Indira Gandhi's fearless diplomacy, India has never bowed to pressure from any superpower," he said.

The Congress leader pointed to India's response under then prime minister, Manmohan Singh, who had withdrawn privileges from American diplomats in response to the row involving diplomat Devyani Khobragade in 2013.

Gehlot said the country's credibility would be questioned given the government's response to the sinking of IRIS Dena, a visiting vessel, in India's maritime neighbourhood.

"Remaining silent on such unilateral actions by the United States goes against India's ethos... and the pride of our armed forces," he said.

"If we are the true protectors of the Indian Ocean, we must put our autonomy and the safety of our guests above all else," he said.

The US and Israel have launched a massive joint attack on Iran since February 28. The war has extended to almost the entire Gulf region with Iran's retaliation. PTI SDA SKY SKY