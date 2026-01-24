Gehlot questions Rajasthan govt's 'mysterious silence' on OMR manipulation 'scam'

Jaipur, Jan 24 (PTI) Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Saturday questioned the BJP government's silence over the alleged OMR sheet manipulation racket in the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, saying nearly a week has passed since the gang was busted, but the state government has not issued any clear statement.

"Is the BJP government unwilling to ensure justice for the youth of the state?" Gehlot asked.

In a statement, Gehlot said the "mysterious silence" of the government was worrying and raised serious concerns about its commitment to justice for the youngsters.

He said the previous Congress government had enacted what he described as the country's toughest law to protect the future of young people, providing for life imprisonment, a fine of Rs 10 crore and confiscation of property of those found guilty in recruitment scams.

Gehlot said his government had set an example by taking action without discrimination and had even sent an RPSC member to jail when irregularities surfaced.

"We never tried to escape responsibility by merely blaming previous governments. We acted firmly against the guilty," he said.

The former chief minister asked the BJP government, which claims to follow a policy of "zero tolerance", to explain why it was avoiding an announcement for a fair and thorough probe into recruitment examinations held during its tenure in 2024 and 2025. PTI AG APL APL