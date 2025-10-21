Gehlot, Raje mourn demise of veteran actor Asrani

Jaipur, Oct 21 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief ministers Ashok Gehlot and Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of veteran actor Govardhan Asrani, who endeared himself to audiences by playing the eccentric jailer in "Sholay" and many other memorable roles in over 300 films.

The actor, popularly known as Asrani in the industry and famous for his impeccable comic timing, died in Mumbai on Monday at the age of 84.

Gehlot described the passing of Asrani, who hailed from Jaipur, as "heartbreaking," saying his numerous memorable performances will continue to be cherished by audiences.

"The news of the demise of Govardhan Asrani, the film actor from Jaipur who gained recognition through his character in Sholay, is heartbreaking.

The numerous characters he portrayed in his film career will always be remembered. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family," the senior Congress leader said on X.

Raje also paid tribute to the veteran actor, calling him "our own" and praising his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema.

"The news of the demise of senior actor and our own Govardhan Asrani ji from Jaipur, who left an indelible mark with his outstanding performances in numerous memorable films, is extremely saddening," she said on X.

"His contribution to Indian cinema and the memories of his diverse roles will always remain alive. May God grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the grieving family to bear this immense sorrow," Raje added.

Asrani worked with some of the biggest directors in each era of his five-decade-long career and shared screen space with top stars including Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan.

He started his Hindi cinema career with the 1967 film "Hare Kaanch Ki Churiyan" and went on to appear in "Mere Apne", "Sholay", Choti Si Baat", "Abhimaan", "Koshish", "Parichay", "Bawarchi", "Chupke Chupke", "Rafoo Chakkar", "Balika Badhu", "Heeralal Pannalal" and "Pati Patni Aur Woh".