Gehlot says no substance in BJP's 400 seat claim; says Cong will win in Gujarat

Palanpur, Apr 8 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said the BJP's claim of winning more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls was devoid of substance.

He was speaking to reporters in Deesa in Gujarat's Banaskantha district after addressing a gathering in support of his party's Banaskantha Lok Sabha candidate Geniben Thakor.

"I have been in Gujarat since yesterday and am meeting people. An atmosphere in favour of the Congress is building up in Gujarat. Some people are saying 'abki baar 400 paar' (over 400 seats this time). But, there is no substance in this claim. Geniben and other Congress candidates will emerge victorious in Gujarat," claimed Gehlot.

Asked about Union minister and BJP Rajkot Lok Sabha candidate Parshottam Rupala's allegedly objectionable comments against the Kshatriya community, Gehlot claimed he had heard from others that the former had a habit of making such statements that enraged different groups.

"Rupala is being criticised for his comments. I believe no one should utter words that hurt feelings of any community. But I heard he has a habit of this. Though he is educated, he is in the habit of speaking such words which eventually hurt one or the other community," said Gehlot.

Gehlot is on two day visit to Gujarat to campaign for the party.