Gehlot slams BJP for 'freezing' bank accounts of Congress, terms it 'murder' of democracy

Jaipur, Mar 22 (PTI) Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday hit out at the BJP government at the Centre for "freezing" the bank accounts of the Congress and said democracy was being "murdered" in the country.

Gehlot also condemned the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying the BJP will go to any length to win the Lok Sabha elections.

In a press conference at the Congress office here, Gehlot said, "Democracy is being murdered in the country. And you can understand that without the permission of Modi ji and Amit Shah, not even a leaf moves at the Centre." The senior Rajasthan Congress leader said the actions of the BJP government will lead to the party's downfall.

"The country is going through a dangerous phase... the Constitution is being shattered to pieces," he said.

Gehlot's reaction came a day after former Congress president Sonia Gandhi demanded that the party be given access to its bank accounts to ensure a level playing field for the Lok Sabha polls and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making a systematic effort to cripple the party financially.

Congress leader Govind Singh Dotasra and leader of the opposition Tikaram Jully also attacked the BJP and the central government on this issue.

Dotasra said, "Ever since Modi ji came in 2014, one attack after another is being made on democracy. It is being done on opposition parties too. Constitutional institutions are being misused." Later, in a post on X, Gehlot said, "BJP is bent on killing democracy! By freezing the bank accounts of the Congress and arresting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP, which is involved in the huge electoral bond scam, has made it clear that it will use all tactics to win the elections." "This dictatorial tendency of the BJP is bent on creating a system like China and Russia by strangulating elections system," he added. PTI AG RHL