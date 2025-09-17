Gehlot slams BJP over removal of chapter on Jyotiba Phule from Rajasthan University's syllabus

Jaipur, Sep 17 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot slammed the ruling BJP on Wednesday over the removal of a chapter on social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule from the political science syllabus of the Rajasthan University.

He called the move deeply condemnable and said it would hurt those who have inspired by Phule's ideas.

In a post on X, Gehlot said Phule devoted his life to eradicating social evils and promoting girls' education, and his teachings continue to inspire generations.

"The removal of Mahatma Phule's chapter from the syllabus is extremely condemnable and a big blow to those who draw inspiration from his thoughts," the veteran Congress leader said.

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of tampering with education to promote one ideology, he said it is their mistake to think that they will be successful in their agenda by removing Phule from the curriculum.

"The BJP government must immediately restore this chapter to the syllabus," Gehlot demanded.

He said all political parties and social organisations accept Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule as role models. "The RSS-BJP must respond to this issue and clarify their stand," he added. PTI AG RC