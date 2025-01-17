Gehlot slams Centre, Punjab govt over Dallewal's fast

Jaipur, Jan 17 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday accused the Centre and Punjab government of being insensitive towards farmer leader Jagdeep Singh Dallewal, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike.

Advertisment

The Congress leader said this is the reason why 111 other farmers have gone on a hunger strike to put their point before the government.

"It has been 51 days now since farmer leader Shri Jagjit Singh Dallewal has been on a hunger strike. His health is continuously deteriorating. In these 51 days, the Central and Punjab government have shown complete insensitivity," Gehlot said in a statement.

Dallewal has been on an indefinite hunger strike at the Khanauri border point between Punjab and Haryana since November 26 last year in support of various demands of the farmers, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price of crops.

Advertisment

Gehlot said the government heard their grievances after about 700 farmers lost their lives in protest against the three black farmer laws.

"It is beyond understanding why such a situation arises again and again and why the government does not want to find a solution by talking to the farmers' delegation," he said. PTI AG DV DV