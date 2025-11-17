Gehlot slams Modi over possible split in Cong remarks, says PM dreaming

Jaipur, Nov 17 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his recent remarks suggesting that the Congress may face another major split, saying the PM should set his own house in order before commenting on the opposition party.

Gehlot, a senior Congress leader, said the party remained fully united under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters in Delhi after the NDA's landslide victory in the recently concluded Bihar assembly elections on November 14, Prime Minister Modi had said, "I feel the Congress may see another major split in the future," drawing sharp reactions from the leaders of the principal opposition party.

Responding on X, Gehlot wrote, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is dreaming of a split in the Congress and the comments he is making in this regard are absolutely baseless." He said the prime minister should worry about the state of his own party. "Before commenting on Congress, Modi ji should set his own house in order. Even after almost two years, the BJP has not been able to appoint a new national president because there is infighting between the BJP and the RSS," he alleged.

Reiterating that the Congress was united, Gehlot said the party's senior and young leaders alike were capable of addressing the challenges the NDA government had created before the country.