Gehlot Slams NDA's Move to rename MGNREGA, calls it insult to Gandhi

Jaipur, Dec 15 (PTI) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday slammed the NDA government for its proposed move to rename the MGNREGA, calling it an insult to the Father of the Nation and indicative of the government's "petty mindset." Gehlot criticised the government for previously suggesting the inclusion of the term "Pujya Bapu" and now pushing for a new name: "Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Employment and Livelihood Mission (VB-GRAM G)", to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

He argued that the repeated attempts to rename the scheme reflected the BJP-led NDA government's sense of guilt.

Referring to Gandhi's global stature, Gehlot pointed out that world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and heads of several G20 nations, have paid tribute to the Mahatma at Rajghat.

"Since Independence, visiting foreign dignitaries have traditionally paid homage at Rajghat. It is ironic that while the world honours Mahatma Gandhi, there is an attempt to erase him in his own country," Gehlot said.

He termed the government's move both emotionally and morally wrong, adding, "Mahatma Gandhi was a lifelong devotee of Lord Ram and even uttered 'Hey Ram' in his final moments. The Centre is now attempting to sideline Gandhi under the cover of the word 'Ram,' which is highly condemnable." Gehlot called on the government to reconsider its decision immediately, warning that it would send a wrong message globally. He also noted that the United Nations observes October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence, highlighting the contrast with the BJP’s approach to Gandhi’s legacy. PTI SDA AG HIG