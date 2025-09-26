Gehlot slams PM Modi for not mentioning Kanhaiyalal Sahu murder case during Banswara visit

Jaipur, Sep 25 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday for not talking about the 2022 Kanhaiyalal Sahu murder case during his visit to Banswara.

The veteran Congress leader said the silence of the country's top leadership on the matter has distressed the people of Rajasthan.

Gehlot accused the BJP-led Centre of treating the case as an issue of electoral politics and not of justice, and pointed out that even after three years, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has failed to ensure punishment for the culprits.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited Banswara today, did not utter a word about justice in the case of late Shri Kanhaiyalal Sahu. The silence of the Home Minister and now the Prime Minister on this issue is distressing the people of Rajasthan," he said in a post on X.

"This shows that the central government is completely devoid of sensitivity to this matter and that this issue is limited to electoral politics for them," Gehlot said.

The Congress leader said earlier, prime ministers used to highlight their governments' achievements and vision for the future at government events but now, this tradition has almost ended.

"The Prime Minister's political speech, criticising the Congress party, at a government event is inappropriate," he said.

The prime minister on Thursday inaugurated several projects in the fields of renewable energy, water supply, power, road and infrastructure worth Rs 1,22,100 crore at an event in Banswara. He also addressed a gathering.

Kanhaiyalal Sahu, a tailor, was killed by two cleaver-wielding men in Udaipur in June 2022. Gehlot was the chief minister of Rajasthan at the time. PTI SDA RC