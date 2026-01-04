Gehlot slams Rajasthan govt for redrawing Barmer-Balotra district boundaries

Jaipur, Jan 4 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday criticised the BJP-led state government over the late-night reorganisation of boundaries between Barmer and Balotra districts, terming the move a "Tughlaqi order" taken in haste and against public interest.

In a statement, Gehlot said the decision to include Baytu in Barmer district and Gudamalani'Dhorimanna in Balotra was "completely illogical" from an administrative point of view.

He alleged that instead of reducing the distance to the district headquarters, the reorganisation has increased hardship for residents of the Gudamalani region.

"This is a grave injustice to the common people. It is clear that the decision was not taken for public convenience but to serve political interests, especially keeping in mind the upcoming delimitation and political equations," Gehlot said.

The former chief minister said that his government had created new districts with the objective of taking administration closer to the people, but the present government was ignoring public sentiment.

"The BJP government is busy only in serving its political agenda, disregarding the needs and aspirations of the people," he alleged.

Gehlot said the boundary changes carried out at midnight on December 31 reflected the government's insensitivity towards the people of the region.

He added that such decisions should be taken after due consultation and assessment of ground realities.

He condemned the move in "strongest terms" and demanded that the government reconsider the decision in the interest of the affected population.

Panchayat and urban body elections are due in the state in coming months.