Gehlot slams Rajasthan govt for 'slashing' beneficiaries under overseas scholarship scheme

Jaipur, Aug 22 (PTI) Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday accused the BJP government in Rajasthan of working against the interests of the students by reducing the number of beneficiaries under the overseas scholarship scheme.

In a post on X, Gehlot said the previous Congress government launched the Rajiv Gandhi Scholarship for Academic Excellence to support 500 students pursue higher education abroad without facing financial hurdles.

In March 2024, the BJP government renamed the scheme to Swami Vivekananda Scholarship for Academic Excellence.

"The BJP government not only changed the name of the scheme but also attempted to shut it down. For months, the scholarship instalments to students already studying abroad were withheld. Now, the number of beneficiaries has been slashed from 500 to just 150," Gehlot alleged.

"Why is the BJP government opposed to a better future of Rajasthan's students," the Congress veteran asked.

The Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly, Tika Ram Jully, also raised the issue, claiming the notification for the Vivekananda Scholarship has exposed the government's intentions.

"The BJP government reduced the number of students eligible to study abroad under the scheme from 500 to 150. Last year, they did not even release the scholarship instalments. And this year, they cut down the number of beneficiaries," he said.

Jully also accused the state government of depriving poor and middle-class families of quality education.

"While lakhs are being spent every month on dinners at ministers' residences, the government is denying students their rightful dues," the Congress leader claimed. PTI AG ARI