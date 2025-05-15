Gehlot slams Rajasthan govt over crime, says credibility of law almost ended

Jaipur, May 15 (PTI) Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Thursday targeted Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma-led government over the law and order situation in the state, alleging there is an atmosphere of anarchy and that the "credibility of law" has almost ended.

Referring to a recent robbery at the residence of a Congress leader in Jaipur, the former Rajasthan chief minister wrote on X, "The house of Jaipur Congress leader Sandeep Chaudhary was robbed in broad daylight and an attempt was made to kill his mother and wife by injecting poison. It seems as if the credibility of law in Rajasthan has almost ended." In another post, the Congress leader added, "Crime in Rajasthan is now leading to anarchy." Gehlot alleged that incidents of theft, robbery, firing and dacoity are on the rise in Jaipur, causing widespread fear among citizens. He claimed the accused in such cases remain out of police reach, allowing them to repeat offences.

"The public is asking when will we get relief from this atmosphere of fear and anarchy?" Gehlot said in a follow-up post.

Raising further concern, the former chief minister pointed to recent death threats received by Chief Minister Sharma and IAS officer Neeraj K Pawan.

"This is the third time the Chief Minister has been threatened with such a threat. Now the common man is worried that when the Chief Minister himself is being threatened in this manner, what will happen to the safety of the common man," he asked.

Gehlot further criticised the government's focus.

He said, "For the last one and a half years, crimes including murder, robbery, rape, theft are increasing continuously and the government is only focused on reducing the crime figures. Such a situation is developing despite the Chief Minister being the Home Minister. The people of Rajasthan are asking when will this situation improve?" PTI AG KSS KSS