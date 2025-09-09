Gehlot slams Rajasthan govt's move to set up RIMS in Jaipur

Jaipur, Sep 9 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday criticised the decision to rename Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) in Jaipur.

According to the Rajasthan Institute of Medical Sciences, Jaipur Bill, 2025, passed in on Monday, the state government will establish the Rajasthan Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in the state capital.

In a post on X, Gehlot said the government has announced RIMS on the lines of AIIMS, but instead of building a new institution, it plans to acquire the already established RUHS and the State Cancer Institute.

He said the move would disrupt the functioning of both institutions and adversely affect doctors and patients.

Gehlot said RUHS, an autonomous university, earned global recognition for its Covid-19 treatment facilities.

Converting it into RIMS would also lead to loss of medical seats, he added.

The Congress leader argued that a new institute would benefit the public more and the Bhajanlal Sharma government could claim a fresh achievement.

Gehlot demanded that the BJP, which earlier promised ample central funds under its "double-engine government", arrange a special grant for RIMS instead of renaming established institutions.