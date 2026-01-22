Gehlot targets BJP govt over OMR sheet tampering issue, seeks probe into 2024-25 recruitment exams

Jaipur, Jan 22 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday targeted the BJP-led state government over the alleged tampering of OMR sheets in recruitment examinations, accusing it of using a serious issue merely as a political tool instead of ensuring justice.

Referring to the recent arrests made by the Special Operations Group (SOG), including that of the technical head of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Gehlot said the revelations had raised serious questions about the integrity of the examination system.

He claimed that, according to the SOG findings, the alleged malpractice began during the previous BJP government before 2018 and continued till 2026, calling it "deeply alarming".

Gehlot claimed that employees allegedly involved in the manipulation of OMR sheets remained active and posted with the selection board even during 2024 and 2025. He demanded that the state government order a thorough and impartial investigation into all recruitment examinations conducted in 2024 and 2025 as well.

The senior Congress leader said the previous Congress government had enacted one of the country's toughest laws against paper leaks, including provisions for life imprisonment, confiscation of property and fines of up to Rs 10 crore.

He said over 250 arrests were made by the SOG during the Congress regime, and action was taken against those involved, adding that even an RPSC member was arrested for the first time.

"I appeal to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma that, in view of these fresh disclosures, all examinations conducted in 2024 and 2025 should also be investigated seriously and in depth. Keeping the future of the youth in mind, the government should take immediate steps," Gehlot said, adding that anyone found guilty, irrespective of the ruling party, should be punished under the stringent law to ensure justice. PTI AG MPL MPL