Gehlot targets Rajasthan govt, says no effort is being spared to harass farmers under BJP rule

Jaipur, Mar 18 (PTI) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday targeted the state government over the purchase of crops and said that no effort is being spared to harass farmers under BJP rule.

"No effort is being spared to harass farmers during the tenure of the BJP government. The mustard crop has arrived in the market, but the process of government procurement at the support price (MSP) has not yet started. Meanwhile, wheat has not even been harvested yet, but registration for the purchase of wheat at MSP has already begun," Gehlot said on X.

He further stated, “However, the BJP had promised to increase the MSP of wheat to Rs 2700 in its manifesto, which has not been fulfilled. Earlier, there were also complaints of corruption in the government procurement of groundnut.” He added that the BJP government is neither able to provide electricity to the farmers, nor can it provide water or offer the right price for their produce.

"It seems that the BJP government has abandoned the farmers of Rajasthan, just like the Central Government. The farmers of Rajasthan are feeling neglected and cheated," he said.

Gehlot urged the state government to pay attention to these issues immediately. PTI AG ARD ARD